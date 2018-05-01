No bond increase for Schlitterbahn's Jeff Henry, judge says

A judge denied a request by prosecutors to raise the bond of Schlitterbahn's co-owner.

Jeff Henry has been charged with murder in connection to the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab.

Schwab died in 2016 while riding the Verruckt Waterslide, which was billed as the tallest waterslide in the world.

Prosecutors requested the bump after Henry was accused of a violent outburst in Texas right after he returned from being charged in Kansas.

Henry apologized for what his own attorney called an "inexcusable tirade," but said he was stressed because he wasn't physically well at the time and because when he returned to his property in Texas, he discovered people had been staying there while he was gone.

He says they were stealing from him and ransacking his house.

The judge told him to make sure it didn't happen again, but decided not raise his bond.

Henry also waived his right to a speedy trial as the others charged in this case did last week. He also agreed to not use or purchase any firearms for the duration of the case.

