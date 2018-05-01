Kansas City police officer surprises kids by playing hoops

A police officer pulled up to a group of kids in Kansas City, and they feared they must be in trouble. But, they couldn't be farther from the truth. (Nancy Metzger)

A police officer pulled up to a group of kids in Kansas City, and they feared they must be in trouble. But, they couldn't be farther from the truth.

"My grandkids came running in the house and say, "Mom, mom the police!'" Nancy Metzger said.

So, Metzger stepped outside her home near 15th Street and Spruce Avenue and never could have guessed the response from Capt. Paul Luster when she asked if there was a problem.

"He said, 'No, I'm just here to play basketball,' and my grandkids face just fell to the ground," she said.

And that was just what they did, taking advantage of a nice spring afternoon and making friends.

"I think it's very important for all the kids in this neighborhood to know it's not always bad," she said. "Just speaks volumes about the person he is."

"I got goosebumps as I'm thinking about it," said Maj. James Thomas said after seeing his captain's actions that day. "There are people that don't like us just because of the uniform that we wear. But, I'm a believer ... I live by a hope that we can still break down those barriers."

Luster was clearly a welcome sight with a positive message in the neighborhood.

"A piece of the community, a big piece of it and that we care about you, not just as victims. We're a part of your life and you matter to us," Thomas said.

Luster promised the kids he'd be back to shoot some hoops again. Though, he did say he plans to bring some backup next time. Apparently, he has buddies who would also love to join in.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.