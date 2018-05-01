One dead following wreck on Euclid Avenue near Highway 71 - KCTV5 News

One dead following wreck on Euclid Avenue near Highway 71

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a man on Highway 71 near Euclid Avenue. 

A man died in the wreck after a woman wanted for a nearby hit-and-run ran a stop sign and struck the man's vehicle, police say. 

Officers were not engaged in a chase with the suspect, they said on scene. 

The wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. 

The original hit-and-run incident happened at 39th and Gillham. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

