One dead following wreck on Euclid Avenue near Highway 71

A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a man on Highway 71 near Euclid Avenue.

A man died in the wreck after a woman wanted for a nearby hit-and-run ran a stop sign and struck the man's vehicle, police say.

Officers were not engaged in a chase with the suspect, they said on scene.

The wreck happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The original hit-and-run incident happened at 39th and Gillham.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

