Records show ex-KU chancellor still making $510K

The Kansas Board of Regents has released documents outlining terms of a salary agreement with the University of Kansas' former chancellor, who is earning the same salary after stepping down to another position.

The Lawrence Journal-World filed an open records request last week after university officials confirmed Bernadette Gray-Little was earning more than $510,000 to serve as special adviser at the school.

The board responded by releasing a 2016 letter written by the board's president offering Gray-Little the salary with the new position "as an expression of our gratitude."

The newspaper reports that public funds are paying 55 percent of that salary, with private funds covering the rest.

Gray-Little announced in September 2016 that she'd step down as chancellor after the 2016-17 school year. She has declined to comment on her role and referred questions to the board.

