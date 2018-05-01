Missouri soldier who died in WWII to be laid to rest Friday

The remains of Pfc. Billy Ball, originally from Matthews, MO are scheduled to be flown into St. Louis Wednesday. A funeral will be Friday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

A Missouri soldier who died during World War II will be laid to rest more than 75 years after he joined the military.

The remains of Pfc. Billy Ball, originally from Matthews, MO are scheduled to be flown into St. Louis Wednesday. A funeral will be Friday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

About 20 family members are expected to attend the services.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports Ball survived the Bataan death march in the Philippines but died of dysentery at the Cabanatuan prison camp in September 1942. He was buried in a mass grave with other prisoners who died there.

DNA testing recently identified Ball's remains.

Carolyn Duncan spent 15 years working with military officials to have her uncle's remains identified. Her mother, Millie May Harrison, is Ball's twin sister.

