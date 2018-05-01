1 dead after wreck on EB I-70 at Noland - KCTV5 News

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities have closed the right lane of eastbound Interstate 70 and the ramp to Noland Road due to a fatal wreck.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers have not yet said what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

