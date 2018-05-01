Flash flooding concerns grow as severe weather expected throughout Kansas City area

According to the National Weather Service Office in Pleasant Hill, MO, July and August of 2017 were the last significant widespread flash flooding events in the Kansas City Metro. (KCTV5)

With severe weather expected in the Kansas City area for most of the week, heavy rain could quickly become an issue.

The metro has already had tornado, wind and hail threats in 2018. But, it's been a while since the area has seen a flash flooding threat. That's one of the things that storms could bring between Tuesday night and Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Pleasant Hill, MO, July and August of 2017 were the last significant widespread flash flooding events in the Kansas City Metro.

In July, a bar owner and an employee had to be rescued from Coaches Bar & Grill near 103rd Street and Wornall Road.

In August, more life-threatening flash flooding caused a family to need rescuing from their roof on Kenneth Road in Overland Park, KS.

Multiple other water rescues and even more reports of flooding occurred during those months.

Officials say it is important to remember what spring and summertime rains can do in a short time.

On average, flooding is the deadliest weather hazard, with most deaths occurring due to people trying to cross flooded roadways.

Now is a good time to think about your severe weather plan and talk about it with your family. Everyone is a little “rusty” since colder air has kept a lid on severe weather, leading to the slow start to the spring storm season.

