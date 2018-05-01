Police locate parents of child found wandering near Smart, Belmo - KCTV5 News

Police locate parents of child found wandering near Smart, Belmont

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The boy, believed to be three or four years old, was found at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police say they have located the parents of a child found wandering near Smart Avenue and Belmont Boulevard.

The boy, believed to be three or four years old, was found at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available. 

