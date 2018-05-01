Salt facials promise to help with dry skin, acne and fine lines

We've been told for years to cut back on the salt, but it may have its place in a completely different part of your life. Now, it's being used as the main ingredient in a new type of facial. (KCTV5)

Now, it's being used as the main ingredient in a new type of facial.

Much like a Midwest storm when loose shingles are blown from your home, the salt facial at Aestheicare Med Spa in Leawood releases the top layer of dead skin cells from your face.

The very fine organic sea salt crystals are aimed at your skin through a highly pressurized device. That is followed by an ultrasound device used to drive a skin-specific serum deep into your skin, restoring vital nutrients that are robbed by today's environment.

Finally, the most relaxing part is a nice 20-minute nap under a panel with thousands of high-powered LED lights. It brings a slight warming sensation as the multi-wavelength phototherapy promotes collagen, reduces inflammation and treats acne.

While it's very new to the metro, customers have already enjoyed the results because it takes less than one hour and there is no swelling or downtime.

