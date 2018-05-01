Georgia man arrested after string of aggravated robberies in Lawrence

Officers arrested a 20-year-old Georgia man on Friday on suspicion of committing two aggravated robberies. (KCTV5)

Police have made an arrest in connection to a February string of Lawrence apartment robberies.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old Georgia man on Friday on suspicion of committing two aggravated robberies.

The first robberies happened in the 2000 block of W Sixth Street and the second happened in the 3100 block of Ousdahl Road.

During both robberies, two masked men entered an apartment, displaying guns.

While officers investigated the crimes, they found that the man was also involved in three other attempted aggravated robberies that had not been reported to police.

Police are continuing to investigate each of the robberies and say a connection between the crimes and others in Lawrence that has not been ruled out.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department (785) 832-7509.

