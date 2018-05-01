Missouri House moves to boycott companies boycotting Israel - KCTV5 News

Missouri House moves to boycott companies boycotting Israel

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -

The Missouri House has passed a bill that would ban the state from working with companies boycotting Israel.

The proposal, approved in a 111-35 vote, would bar government entities from hiring businesses that are purposefully refusing to do business with Israel as a way to protest that country's policies toward Palestinians.

The measure would not affect contracts worth less than $10,000.

Proponents say it's an important show of support for an ally and trade partner.

Opponents say the bill is unconstitutional and would inhibit citizens' ability to participate in a nonviolent protest.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

More than 20 other states have adopted this policy. A similar law in Kansas was blocked by a federal judge this year pending a court challenge.

The bill HB 2179

