Police seek info on 4 men who robbed Gladstone Walmart - KCTV5 News

Police seek info on 4 men who robbed Gladstone Walmart

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
The men arrived in an SUV about 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the store located at 7207 N. Missouri Highway 1. They stole numerous items and assaulted two employees resulting substantial injury, police say. (Gladstone Police Department) The men arrived in an SUV about 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the store located at 7207 N. Missouri Highway 1. They stole numerous items and assaulted two employees resulting substantial injury, police say. (Gladstone Police Department)
The men arrived in an SUV about 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the store located at 7207 N. Missouri Highway 1. They stole numerous items and assaulted two employees resulting substantial injury, police say. (Gladstone Police Department) The men arrived in an SUV about 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the store located at 7207 N. Missouri Highway 1. They stole numerous items and assaulted two employees resulting substantial injury, police say. (Gladstone Police Department)
The men arrived in an SUV about 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the store located at 7207 N. Missouri Highway 1. They stole numerous items and assaulted two employees resulting substantial injury, police say. (Gladstone Police Department) The men arrived in an SUV about 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the store located at 7207 N. Missouri Highway 1. They stole numerous items and assaulted two employees resulting substantial injury, police say. (Gladstone Police Department)
The men arrived in an SUV about 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the store located at 7207 N. Missouri Highway 1. They stole numerous items and assaulted two employees resulting substantial injury, police say. (Gladstone Police Department) The men arrived in an SUV about 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the store located at 7207 N. Missouri Highway 1. They stole numerous items and assaulted two employees resulting substantial injury, police say. (Gladstone Police Department)
GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -

Authorities are seeking help to identify four suspects in regard to a Walmart robbery.

The men arrived about 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the store located at 7207 N. Missouri Highway 1.

The men were walking out trying to steal several items when two employees tried to stop them. Investigators say the men assaulted the employees then drove away in a silver van. 

The victims were treated and released from a local hospital. 

Gladstone police say they have a few leads but are looking for more. Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $2,000 reward is available.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.