Police seek info on 4 men who robbed Gladstone Walmart

The men arrived in an SUV about 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the store located at 7207 N. Missouri Highway 1. They stole numerous items and assaulted two employees resulting substantial injury, police say. (Gladstone Police Department)

Authorities are seeking help to identify four suspects in regard to a Walmart robbery.

The men arrived about 4:30 a.m. on April 26 at the store located at 7207 N. Missouri Highway 1.

The men were walking out trying to steal several items when two employees tried to stop them. Investigators say the men assaulted the employees then drove away in a silver van.

The victims were treated and released from a local hospital.

Gladstone police say they have a few leads but are looking for more. Anyone with information is urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $2,000 reward is available.

