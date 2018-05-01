KTA offers 24 emergency shelters for drivers caught in severe weather

once inside, the shelters are stocked with blankets, batteries and an emergency supply of water. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City area is bracing for its first spring severe weather chance.

Many families have a plan in place if severe weather hits them while at home but what about those away from home?

What about those driving on an interstate?

The Kansas Turnpike Authority has answers for drivers along the toll highway.

Twenty-four storm shelters have been placed along the turnpike for drivers to use in an emergency weather situation and are marked by a blue sign.

The shelters have doors that allow users to go underground and then, once inside, the shelters are stocked with blankets, radios, batteries and an emergency supply of water.

Shelters can hold between 10 and 12 people each.

Locations are spread out, with some near toll booths and others at rest areas. Seven of the shelters can be found between Topeka and Kansas City.

For those who aren’t near one of the shelters, Trooper Eric Murray with the Kansas State Highway Patrol says there are other options.

“If you do have to go out and you find yourself in a bad situation get to one of the shelters we have in place in service areas or any of the majority of our staffed plazas. If that's not an option get in a low dying ditch or in your vehicle with your seatbelt on,” Murray said.

Officials say planning ahead for severe weather is always the best option.

Click here to see the complete list of storm shelters.

The metro could see an isolated storm Tuesday morning. Stronger chances for storms are expected to hold off until after 10 p.m. on Tuesday and stretch through the overnight hours leading into early Wednesday morning.

More waves of storms are likely to arrive on Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m., some of which could be severe.

