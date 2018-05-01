Overland Park family speaks out after son shot, killed by police

John, 17, was killed when an Overland Park police officer fired 13 shots into the family’s minivan as the teen backed the van out of their garage. (KCTV5)

A family whose son was shot and killed by Overland Park police are now speaking out.

Late Monday night, they issued a statement about what they say happened between an officer and their son.

The Albers family says they are still shocked by the way they have been treated by their local government officials.

The family has been quiet but posted Monday on Facebook, saying they are hurt by the casual dismissal of their son John’s death and how the district attorney handled the release of dash cam and security video.

They say the attorney released only two of three available videos and that they are upset that they had to watch the graphic video as the rest of the community did on television.

"The Overland Park Police Department only chose to release 2 of 3 videos they had access to concerning the events of January 20th. The third video, recorded by our neighbor’s doorbell camera, recorded a series of events that are not complementary to the OPPD and contradicts their narrative," Steve Albers said in the statement.

John, 17, was killed when an Overland Park police officer fired 13 shots into the family’s minivan as the teen backed the van out of their garage, located at W 149th Terrace and England Street on Jan 20.

Police were originally called to their house because John was threatening suicide. When investigators arrived, they say the teen backed out of the garage quickly toward officers in the driveway.

Family members say the officer had many missteps, including not directly trying to talk to John after police were called to the home.

The DA said the officer’s shooting was justified because the officer believed his life was in danger.

“Based on the actions of that vehicle it was the determination of this office that the officer had a reasonable belief that his life was threatened and then use deadly force,” Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said.

After the shooting, the Fraternal Order of Police said they never want to take a life to protect their own, especially that of a child.

The family is also filing a civil lawsuit against former police officer Clayton Jenison and the city.

KCTV5 News reached out to the DA and police for a response to the family's statement. They did not issue a response, saying they can not comment on pending litigation.

