No one injured in two separate armed disturbance calls

Police in Olathe investigated two armed disturbance calls on Monday night.

The first call happened around 7:10 p.m. on Monday in the 1700 block of East Sheridan. Police say two individuals were involved in altercation and at least one person fired a weapon.

Both groups of parties fled the area in vehicles. Two people were taken into custody after one vehicle was located by authorities. Police are still looking for a silver or grey Volkswagen Jetta, which was last seen leaving the area. It has a partial tag of QZE.

About three hours later, officers responded to the area of of East Sheridan Street and South Sunset Drive. There, officers discovered evidence gunshots were fired.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating. If you have more information, contact police at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

