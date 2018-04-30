UPDATE: Missing Olathe woman found safe

UPDATE, 12:05 a.m. - Olathe police say the woman was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Olathe Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating Karen Miller, a 75-year-old woman.

She was last seen at her home at 2 p.m. on April 30, 2018. Olathe police say she left to go to Kohls on 135th Street in the city

She is 5'5" tall, weighs 125 pounds and wears glasses.

She also drives a red 2009 Toyota Venza with a Kansas tag of "KALENA."

If you see her, please contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500.