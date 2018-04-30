UPDATE: Missing Olathe woman found safe - KCTV5 News

UPDATE: Missing Olathe woman found safe

Posted: Updated:
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

UPDATE, 12:05 a.m. - Olathe police say the woman was found safe. 

ORIGINAL STORY

The Olathe Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating Karen Miller, a 75-year-old woman.  

She was last seen at her home at 2 p.m. on April 30, 2018. Olathe police say she left to go to Kohls on 135th Street in the city

She is 5'5" tall, weighs 125 pounds and wears glasses. 

She also drives a red 2009 Toyota Venza with a Kansas tag of "KALENA." 

If you see her, please contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.