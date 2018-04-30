Cole County judge rules case against Greitens in Confide case

A Cole County judge ruled on Monday that a lawsuit over Missouri Gov. Eric Greiten's use of a message-deleting app will go on.

In his ruling, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetum said Greitens' team has 20 days to abide by open-records request made last December by attorney Mark Pedroli.

The Confide app is the center of a lawsuit, saying Greitens' staff violated open records law by using it.

Greitens was attempting to toss the suit out.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley launched an investigation into the matter, but said it didn't appear Greitens' staff violated open records laws.

