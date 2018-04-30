"A what?!" Neighbors shocked when suspected meth lab discovered after Independence house fire

Firefighters in Independence discovered a suspected meth lab when they were sent to put out a house fire off Waldo Avenue near Crysler Avenue.

Neighbors say they never suspected their quiet neighbors could be manufacturing methamphetamine inside their basement endangering people in property.

A neighbor saw thick black smoke billowing from the home and called 911.

“I woke up because my room suddenly was like daylight," Ruth Stoan said. "I looked out the window and the entire street was fire trucks and police."

Douglas Browne says soon after the flames, police officers and DEA agents were on scene. He quickly realized they were investigating more than a house fire.

He was right, as later investigators say they discovered a meth lab.

“It’s a what!?? Total shock. Total shock,” Browne said.

Court records state that investigators discovered about 20 one-gallon cans of acetone, numerous canisters of solvents, several 20-pound propane cylinders, a three burner cooktop with PVC tubes and pipes and a large amount of a white crystal substance.

According to a search warrant, officers seized a “large amount of methamphetamine and manufacturing equipment.”

No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived.

The investigation is ongoing.

