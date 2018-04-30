After fatal fire, wrongful death lawsuit filed against Overland - KCTV5 News

After fatal fire, wrongful death lawsuit filed against Overland Park apartment complex

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Marc Jacobs, Assignment Editor
The two young children killed in the fire are named Henry Jr. and Alexis. (GoFundMe) The two young children killed in the fire are named Henry Jr. and Alexis. (GoFundMe)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

The parents of two children killed in an Overland Park fire in 2017 have filed a wrongful death suit. 

Henry Carter Jr., 5, and Alexis Carter, 3, died in a fire at the Colonial Gardens Apartment Complex in Aug. 15, 2017. 

Henry Carter and Allysa Carter-Mondoza filed the suit in Johnson County on Monday. 

The lawsuit alleges that the apartment's smoke detectors were not installed correctly and carbon monoxide detectors were not functioning the night of the fire.

The suit also claims that the apartment complex's management did not provide proper maintenance and inspection. 

In the aftermath of the fire, officials said the building did not have working fire alarms or a sprinkler system. 

Smoke alarms are required on every story of a residence, according to the state fire marshal.

