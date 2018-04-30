June 1 | Jazzoo 2018

Rub elbows, touch fins and join as we celebrate Stingrays and Sharks at Jazzoo 2018! (Kansas City Zoo)

Join KCTV5 and Take 5 To Care for the Kansas City Zoo.

Rub elbows, touch fins and join as we celebrate Stingrays and Sharks at Jazzoo 2018 on June 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Be a part of the wildest fundraiser in Kansas City where party animals from across the metro will join one another to enjoy unlimited food, drinks and entertainment while raising money for our hometown zoo.

Jazzoo helps provide food for more than 1,700 animals and supports our Zoo Learning Fund.

With more than 70 restaurants, 10 full and specialty bars and seven bands, this is one you don’t want to miss.

Don't miss out! Get your tickets today

