Woman charged with luring three young kids away from Gardner playground

A woman is charged with luring three young children away from a Kansas City-area playground.

Evelyn Phillips had her first appearance in court on Monday. She is charged with criminal restraint after keeping three children briefly in her Gardner home.

According to police, Phillips had been outside sunbathing while children in the area played. As the day continued, police say she offered to buy the three children some pizza. After some time passed, the children said they should go home because they didn’t want to get in trouble.

Police believe Phillips misread the situation, deciding instead to take the children into her home for a few minutes where she then called the police.

Before police could arrive, the children had been safely returned home, unharmed.

There isn’t any information available about how Phillips misread what the children meant.

She is set to be back in court on May 10.

