Bonnie Raitt cancels tour date with James Taylor in Kansas City

Due to an unexpected medical condition that requires immediate attention, Bonnie Raitt will no longer join James Taylor for the first portion of his summer tour. (AP)

Due to an unexpected medical condition that requires immediate attention, Bonnie Raitt will no longer join James Taylor for the first portion of his summer tour.

After an annual physical, Raitt discovered she will need to schedule a surgery soon. Her prognosis is good and she is expected to full recovery following treatment.

“I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations,” said Raitt.

For those ticket buyers who would like to request a refund to a show affected by this announcement, please seek refunds through your original point of purchase.

Raitt was expected to visit Kansas City at the Sprint Center on May 22, 2018.

Copyright 2018 KMOV and KCTV5 (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.