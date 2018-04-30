UPDATE: Greitens' legal defense team releases statement following addendum report

The Missouri House Special Investigative Committee has released an addendum to its original report on the allegations surrounding Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

“Greitens and his team claimed that the video of the interview ‘undermined the narrative’ and ‘directly contradicted allegations in the House report.’ We took these claims seriously and immediately sought the video interview in question,” said Committee Chair Jay Barnes (R-Jefferson City). “The committee does not find anything in the Circuit Attorney interview that causes it to change its statement regarding Witness 1’s credibility. Greitens’ claims about the content of the Circuit Attorney interview mischaracterize the actual testimony received and reviewed by this committee.”

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Greitens' spokesperson released a statement:

Just as we learned today that a member of the Jefferson City media dropped off $50,000 in cash to support this campaign of false accusations against the Governor, a report was released with more false information that has not been subject to cross-examination.

As the Governor has said before, the allegations made against him are false. Any allegation of sexual violence, coercion, or assault are completely and totally untrue. He is innocent, and it has become obvious to almost everyone watching this case that the allegations made against him are now collapsing under the weight of pay offs, lies, and perjury.

The statement that came out today, failed to mention that the Defense is under a court order to not turn over the deposition.

In addition, the relevance of the video to the case was that it proved perjury on the part of the leading investigator, suborned perjury on the part of the circuit attorney, and that the lead witness told stories to cover for the perjury of the lead investigator.

Just today, the Judge in the case said that he will rule shortly about whether the testimony of the lead witness will even be admissible, given the lead investigator’s influence over the witness. That lead investigator is now taking the 5th Amendment, after committing alleged perjury, hiding evidence, and falsifying evidence.

Today we also learned that $50,000 in cash was delivered to one of the attorneys of the couple making accusations against the Governor by Scott Faughn, a member of the media who has extensive ties to the Governor’s political opponents.

We hope that the House Committee will investigate the pay offs of the people who are working to take down the Governor. The Governor’s team will certainly be doing so.