Iconic Fun House Pizza sign comes down, becomes part of Kansas City history

The iconic Fun House Pizza sign on Missouri Highway 350 was taken down Monday and will now become part of Kansas City history.

Last weekend, people in Raytown said their final goodbyes and dropped by to see the sign lit up for the last time.

“We were pretty touched by it all weekend," owner Gary Graham said.

The family-owned pizza place opened 53 years ago and shut its doors in December.

“I just thought it’d be tragic if we allowed all the neon’s in Kansas City to go all the way to the dump," said Nick Vedros, president of Save the KC Neon.

With the help of Vedros' non-profit group, the sign was moved to its new temporary home at the Kansas City Automotive Museum.

While it was an emotional day for the restaurant’s owner, Graham says people can still reminisce on years of good times and good pizza.

“A lot of years been driving up seeing that sign on the building. It was hard, but it’s good to know it’s got a good home and people are going to get to come and look at it and bring back those memories one more time," he said.

If you miss seeing the sign on your drive down Hwy. 350, you can always see it at the Kansas City Automotive Museum.

