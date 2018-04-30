UPDATE: Kansas City police locate missing man - KCTV5 News

UPDATE: Kansas City police locate missing man

Posted: Updated:
(Kansas City Police Department) (Kansas City Police Department)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Kansas City police say Peter Carstens has been found safe. 

-----

ORIGINAL STORY

Police in Kansas City are looking for a missing 74-year-old man. 

Peter Carstens was last seen leaving Kansas City International Airport in a cab on Friday night. 

He's bald, has blue eyes, is 5'9" in height and weighs between 120-125 pounds. 

If you see him, please contact the Kansas City Police Department's Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.