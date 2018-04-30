Buck O'Neil Bridge closure to inconvenience drivers for 6 months

Drivers heading from the Northland into downtown who use the Buck O’Neil Bridge will need to find an alternate route soon. (KCTV)

Drivers heading from the Northland into downtown who use the Buck O’Neil Bridge will need to find an alternate route and use it for quite a while.

A short-term rehabilitation project on the former Broadway Bridge is tentatively set to begin Saturday which will result in the closure of all southbound traffic lanes across the Missouri River through November.

"You’re going to have six months of inconvenience, but it’s the first step in a multi-step process to build a brand new bridge," City Manager Troy Schulte said.

Southbound traffic on the Broadway/U.S. Highway 169 bridge and Interstate 29 will be directed to southbound Interstate 35 and across the Christopher “Kit” Bond Bridge.

Traffic entering onto southbound U.S. Highway 69 south of I-29 will be directed to southbound Missouri Highway 9 and across the Heart of America Bridge.

A single lane of Hwy. 169 will remain open south of Hwy. 9 to allow access to the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport. All traffic using this lane will be forced off at the southbound Richards Road exit.

All northbound lanes will remain open during the rehabilitation project.

The Buck O’Neil Bridge is more than 60 years old.

“That bridge carries 44,000 cars a day, and it is in urgent need of repair," Mayor Sly James said.

Crews will be working to repair cables, railing and expansion joints on the structure. The overall project should be completed by December.

All work is weather dependent.

