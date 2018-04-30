Overland Park, DEA collect 1,745 pounds of prescription drugs during take-back event

Since October 2011, there have been 18,773 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs taken back at Overland Park drop off locations. (CBS)

Police in Overland Park, along with the DEA, collected 1,745 pounds of drugs during a take-back event on Saturday.

The event gave the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.

It happened as part of a nationally coordinated event consisting of more than 4,400 federal, state and local counterparts who collected unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs across the United States.

There were eight collection sites within Overland Park during this event.

Since October 2011, there have been 18,773 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs taken back at Overland Park drop off locations.

According to statistics compiled by the NIDA in 2016, approximately 64,000 Americans die each year from drug-related deaths. More than half of those are from heroin and prescription opioids.

The National Take Back Initiative addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue.

According to the 2014 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.5 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. That same study showed that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

The Drug Enforcement Administration’s NTBI events are also a significant piece of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy’s prescription drug abuse prevention strategy.

Officials running the events say they want the drugs off the street. They say they do not ask questions of those turning in prescription drugs during the Drug Take Back event.

They say two people turned in substantial boxes of Fentanyl and Oxycontin; both dangerous drugs that can lead to tragedy if abused. Officials say the people were concerned they would have to share their names but did not have to as the project’s desire is to collect the drugs and allow the DEA to destroy them so they do not wind up in the wrong hands.

