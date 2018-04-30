Kansas City Zoo’s new touch tank will feature stingrays, bamboo sharks

Dozens of stingrays and bamboo sharks are exploring their new home at the Kansas City Zoo. (Kansas City Zoo)

Dozens of stingrays and bamboo sharks are exploring their new home at the Kansas City Zoo.

Stingray Bay, the zoo’s new touch tank, will open to the public on May 18.

Visitors will have the opportunity to dip their hands into a shallow pool and discover the unique texture and movement of both cownose and southern stingrays.

In addition to stingrays, the tank will also be home to one of the smallest species of sharks, white-spotted bamboo sharks.

Stingray Bay is located between Helzberg Penguin Plaza and Discovery Barn and will be open year-round. The touch tank itself contains about 20,000 gallons of salt water and is shaped like a kidney bean.

Entrance to Stingray Bay will be included with regular zoo admission.

