Kansas, Oklahoma hasn't recorded a tornado this year but that could change soon

So far, the severe weather season has been fairly quiet in the southern Plains. Oklahoma and Kansas are actually in a tornado drought. (KCTV5)

So far, the severe weather season has been fairly quiet in the southern Plains. Oklahoma and Kansas are actually in a tornado drought.

Normally, both states see several tornadoes by now, but the current 2018 tornado count for Kansas and Oklahoma is zero.

The latest Oklahoma has ever seen its first tornado is April 26. That happened in 1962.

That means, once a tornado in Oklahoma is officially recorded this year, that record will be broken. Even though fewer destructive storms is a good thing overall, we can't let our guard down. Mainly because Kansas typically sees most of their tornadoes during the month of may.

So why this tornado drought is happening?

We had a cold start to April and there was even some snow on the ground in the Central United States Those were conditions that aren't favorable for tornadoes.

That dominant northerly flow inhibited warm, moist air from the Gulf to reach us, and limited it to Texas and the Southeast. But, this week we'll see moisture from the Gulf start to open back up, acting as fuel for severe storms in the region this week.

So the tornado drought may soon come to an end.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.