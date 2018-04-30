Overland Park man dies after vehicle hits pillar, bursts into fl - KCTV5 News

Overland Park man dies after vehicle hits pillar, bursts into flames in Miami County

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
The crash happened just before 2:29 p.m. on US 69 Highway at 287th Street in Miami County, KS.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

An Overland Park man has died after his vehicle hit a concrete pill and burst into flames Sunday.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 69 at 287th Street in Miami County.

When authorities arrived, they found a KIA Borrego four-door on fire and in a west ditch under West 287th Street.

Investigators say the vehicle was headed north on Hwy. 69 and left the road onto the grass shoulder before hitting a large concrete pillar at the bridge, head-on. The vehicle caught fire on impact and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was later identified as 47-year-old Andre Dight.

Investigators are still searching for what caused Dight to leave the road.

