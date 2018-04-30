Independence neighborhood wants mail collection box after targeted by thieves

A quiet Independence neighborhood says they are the target of nasty thieves who realize many of them still write checks. (KCTV5)

A quiet Independence neighborhood says they are the target of nasty thieves who realize many of them still write checks.

“Everyone out here is retired. The average age on this block is like 80,” said Ted Miller.

Miller says they’ve noticed a troubling trend of outgoing mail disappearing. It’s expensive and a huge hassle.

“I don’t like to put a check or anything out. I think a few things disappeared in the last few weeks,” said Lori Reller.

The neighbors in Cardinal Crest have had enough they all signed a petition for an old-school blue mail collection box.

“I couldn’t even talk to the postmaster,” said Miller.

The post office denied the request for a blue collection box. They suggested a secured mailbox unit which locks. But, neighbors say they need the convenience of driveway delivery but would like a safer option for outgoing mail.

Neighbors say recent home owner’s association checks recently disappeared and agree something needs to change. They are still hopeful the post office will consider a collection box.

The United States Postal Service has been removing - not installing collection boxes - as more people bank and communicate online. They have removed more than 12,000 collection boxes in the past five years.

