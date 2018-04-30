High crude oil prices to blame for spike in Kansas City area gas prices

New information shows metro gas prices have risen 13.5 cents per gallon during the past week. (KCTV5)

Those planning a summer road trip should prepare to pay up at the pump.

Experts are predicting the most expensive driving season in the United States since 2014.

The high price of crude oil is to blame. Oil supply in the US is 1.1 million barrels lower than in 2017.

Increased prices will hit drivers in the wallet but experts say it shouldn't slow down economic growth.

Drivers will feel the pain at the pump in the Kansas City area as well.

New information shows metro gas prices have risen 13.5 cents per gallon during the past week.

The average gallon of gas will cost metro drivers $2.55 per gallon. The national average is $2.81 a gallon.

Current prices are 33.7 cents higher Monday than they were exactly one year ago.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.