LiveNation offers $20 ‘All-In’ tickets to 28 of Kansas City's hottest summer concerts

The deal will offer deals to over 1.5 million tickets to 2,000 plus shows across LiveNation’s roster of summer tours including comedy, country, hip-hop, latin, metal, rock, and more. (Live Nation)

LiveNation announced ‘National Concert Week’ will take place April 30 through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff of its biggest summer season.

For one week only, fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets at NCW.LiveNation.com

Starlight Theatre

Modest Mouse

The Head and the Heart

#IMOMSOHARD

Barenaked Ladies

Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight Yoakam

Ray LaMontagne

Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

The Comedy Get Down

Kidz Bop

Charlie Puth

Jason Mraz

Boy George & Culture Club and The B-52’s

O.A.R.

NEEDTOBREATHE

Counting Crows

Deep Purple & Judas Priest

Sprint Center

Jason Aldean

Poison

Dierks Bentley

Kesha & Macklemore

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train

Def Leppard and Journey

Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper

Smashing Pumpkins

Maroon 5

Fall Out Boy

Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

G-EAZY

Godsmack and Shinedown

All shows are subject to change, and available only while supplies last.

