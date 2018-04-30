LiveNation offers $20 ‘All-In’ tickets to 28 of Kansas City's ho - KCTV5 News

LiveNation offers $20 ‘All-In’ tickets to 28 of Kansas City's hottest summer concerts

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
The deal will offer deals to over 1.5 million tickets to 2,000 plus shows across LiveNation’s roster of summer tours including comedy, country, hip-hop, latin, metal, rock, and more. (Live Nation) The deal will offer deals to over 1.5 million tickets to 2,000 plus shows across LiveNation’s roster of summer tours including comedy, country, hip-hop, latin, metal, rock, and more. (Live Nation)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -

LiveNation announced ‘National Concert Week’ will take place April 30 through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff of its biggest summer season.

The deal will offer deals to over 1.5 million tickets to 2,000 plus shows across LiveNation’s roster of summer tours including comedy, country, hip-hop, latin, metal, rock, and more.

For one week only, fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets at NCW.LiveNation.com

Starlight Theatre

  • Modest Mouse
  • The Head and the Heart
  • #IMOMSOHARD
  • Barenaked Ladies
  • Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, and Dwight Yoakam
  • Ray LaMontagne
  • Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
  • The Comedy Get Down
  • Kidz Bop
  • Charlie Puth
  • Jason Mraz
  • Boy George & Culture Club and The B-52’s
  • O.A.R.
  • NEEDTOBREATHE
  • Counting Crows
  • Deep Purple & Judas Priest

Sprint Center

  • Jason Aldean
  • Poison
  • Dierks Bentley
  • Kesha & Macklemore
  • Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train
  • Def Leppard and Journey
  • Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper
  • Smashing Pumpkins
  • Maroon 5
  • Fall Out Boy

Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

  • G-EAZY
  • Godsmack and Shinedown

All shows are subject to change, and available only while supplies last.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.