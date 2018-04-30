Storms damage multiple metro neighborhoods, one tornado confirmed near Belton

The first tornado warnings on Wednesday were issued in Holt County and Atchison County, MO. (KCTV5)

Storms began rolling into the Kansas City area at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday. (Emily Rittman/KCTV5)

At one point, most of the counties in the metro were under a tornado warning. (KCTV5)

A line of severe weather producing at least one confirmed tornado struck the Kansas City metro area Wednesday.

At one point, most of the counties in the metro were under a tornado warning. One confirmed tornado was spotted just west of Belton, MO.

Storms began rolling into the Kansas City area at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The first tornado warnings on Wednesday were issued in Holt County and Atchison County, MO. An additional warning was issued for Nodaway County, MO.

During the storms, nearly 9,800 homes lost power.

As of 4:45 a.m. Thursday morning, over 1,500 customers are still without power.

Damage reported in Kansas, Missouri

Power line damage was confirmed at 133rd and Mission Road in Leawood, KS, a McDonald's in Grandview, MO, sustained damage and a 200-year-old tree was knocked over due to damaging winds in Raytown, MO:

Here is a picture of that 200-year-old tree that was knocked over in Raytown. #kcwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/7GDlvjBLe0 — Nick Sloan (@KCNewsGuy) May 3, 2018

A tree also fell into a home on Raytown Road:

Tree into a house off Raytown Road. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/ex5iuYJIm0 — Emily Rittman KCTV5 (@EmilyRittman) May 3, 2018

In Holt County, MO, there were numerous reports of downed telephone poles, power lines and siding ripped off homes due to severe weather.

The damage was reported in the area of Big Lake and Fortescue.

No injuries have been reported.

We are at the front of this part of the large storm @KCTV5Weather has been watching all day. We’re just west #Atchison: rain is getting heavier. More thunder and lightning. pic.twitter.com/fRgNXyPAYI — Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) May 3, 2018

A quick video of what we’re seeing from the west side of #Atchison. #kswx pic.twitter.com/r0PbQ5AIvb — Caroline Sweeney (@CarolineKCTV5) May 3, 2018

Wednesday's forecast comes after tornado outbreak Tuesday

The Kansas City area was expecting a chance for severe weather on Tuesday night but was able to avoid any storms.

Several storms were seen in central Kansas, as nearly 15 tornadoes were reported in the area, with the largest happening in Cloud County, KS just south of Concordia. These were the first tornadoes reported in the state in 2018. No extensive damage was reported.

Now is a good time to think about your severe weather plan and talk about it with your family. Everyone is a little “rusty” since colder air has kept a lid on severe weather, leading to the slow start to the spring storm season.

