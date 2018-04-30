Woman in Greitens' case to turn over phone on Monday after judge's order

A judge denied the “petition for writ of prohibition,” which sought to keep her phone out of the hands of investigators. (AP File Photo)

The woman at the center of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ scandal must turn over her cell phone to the Missouri Supreme Court on Monday.

Known only as “KS,” the woman tried to stop the order but was unsuccessful.

Greitens is accused of taking a compromising picture of the woman, with whom he was having an affair, without her permission and threatening to release it if she told anyone about their affair.

The governor has denied allegations of blackmail and assault but has confirmed that there was an affair. The incident happened at Greitens’ home in 2015, before he was elected governor.

Greitens' defense lawyers had asked for her phone to be turned over.

The woman's request to block the order said her phone includes highly personal information and software that is vital for her small business. Her attorney called the order to turn it over "unduly burdensome" and "a gross violation of her privacy that victimizes her again."

The governor’s trial for his felony invasion of privacy indictment will begin on May 14.

In a separate case, Greitens is facing a felony charge of tampering with computer data for allegedly using a donor list from a veterans' charity he founded to raise money for his political campaign. Greitens has denied criminal wrongdoing in both cases and has resisted calls from Missouri lawmakers to resign.

Also happening Monday, the man representing the ex-husband of the woman has been ordered to disclose the source of two $50,000 payments.

Many state lawmakers have asked Greitens to step down but one big name says, let's just wait.

United States Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) wants to see what happens in court.

"Voters voted for him. There are two ways to deal with these issues. One is the legal process going on, the other is the legislative process. There's no reason not to have confidence in both," Blunt said.

The Missouri House speaker has said that most Republicans in his chamber have signed a petition calling for a special session during which lawmakers could consider impeaching Greitens.

