'A great nine-year run"- KayCee The W Guy speaks after Royals part ways

The Kansas City Royals tell KCTV5 News that KayCee - whose real name is Dave Webster - is no longer with the team. (File photo)

Fans at Kauffman Stadium may have noticed something missing during the Royals' back-to-back wins this weekend: "KayCee" didn't hang the "W" on the side of the Royals' Hall of Fame.

The Kansas City Royals tell KCTV5 News that KayCee - whose real name is Dave Webster - is no longer with the team.

His postgame celebration had been a staple after home wins since 2014.

On Monday, Webster talked to KCTV5 News.

He said it happened quickly and that the Royals simply wanted to go in a different direction.

"I want to thank the fans for all their support over the years," Webster said. "We had a great nine-year run and we had some fun along the way."

Outside of a statement from the team, the Royals are not commenting either.

Full statement:

"We had a great run with KayCee and the W, but as we’ve come into the 50th Season of Royals baseball, we’ve decided to focus on the tradition of Sluggerrr’s post-game celebration."

As for why it happened, neither Webster or the Royals have elaborated on why it happened.

However, fans on Facebook have shared a since deleted Facebook post of Webster poking fun at third baseman Mike Moustakas, equating him to a teenage boy who was just looking for a better looking prom date. Moustakas was a free agent and resigned with the Royals just before the season started.

KayCee's Facebook profile has disappeared and his Twitter has been suspended.

The decision was a tough pill to swallow for Royals fans.

“Losing Kaycee was a lot like losing one of the family so it was a sad moment," said Angela Stevens. "I was really sad yesterday.”

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.