Trolley Run raises money to help visually impaired children

Thousands of runners got to enjoy Sunday’s perfect weather at the Plaza at the 30th Annual Trolley Run.

It's one of the biggest fundraisers for the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired.

This morning, more than 5,000 runners raced through 75th and Wornall, all the way down to the Country Club Plaza.

It was a fast, downhill course that benefits the center that helps children like 3-year-old Michael.

"When Michael was born, this was our first time experience with anything like this and we really didn't know what expect, or where to go or what to do,” said James Arkell, his father. “The difference they have made in Michael's life and ours -- we can't measure it."

Michael has cortical visual impairment, which means his eyes can see, but the brain can't process it.

Michael's mother said CVI has helped her son grow.

"A typical child, 80-90 percent of what they learn is learned through vision,” Sarah Arkell said. “So, it is really, really important that you are able to teach them in different ways."

Saturday’s event helped raise about 10 percent of the money CVI needs. The services can start at a very young age.

"It can begin at birth and the services are provided in the home until the child reaches the age of three,” said Nicola Heskett, the executive director of the children’s center. “Beginning at age two children can attend our preschool which is right here at 31st and Main and can be here until the age of six."

At the end of the race, the winners were announced and runners filled the Plaza to celebrate.

It is one of the fastest timed 4-mile runs in the country.

