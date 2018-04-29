Son of Wichita police officer killed in crash dies at hospital

The son of an off-duty Wichita police officer who died in a motorcycle wreck has also died.

Sedgwick County deputies say Stacy Woodson, a 16-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department, was riding his motorcycle with his 10-year-old son, Braeden Woodson, when he was hit.

Braeden Woodson died on Sunday after being transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday night in west Wichita.

Stacy Woodson was a 16-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department, the department said.

“He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and WPD family,” Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue for Stacy’s family, friends, and others affected by this tragedy.”

Authorities arrested James Dalrymple, 35, on suspicion of driving drunk.

He was initially booked on involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and DUI charges at around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and KWCH. All rights reserved.