In draft, Chiefs select son of Oakland Raiders general manager

The Kansas City Chiefs should have been quite familiar with their final selection in this year's NFL draft.

His dad calls the shots for their biggest rival.

The Chiefs traded up in the sixth round Saturday to select defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie out of Tennessee. His father is longtime NFL linebacker and current Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, whose team has become one of the Chiefs' biggest obstacles in the AFC West.

Chiefs area scout Pat Perduto laughed when asked whether he spent much time talking to the prospect's pop, then conceded there was a chuckle in the draft room when the call was made.

The Chiefs actually view the 330-pound youngster as a potential guard.

The reaction from the "Silver and Black" was mixed with pride and humor.

"I got a text from Charles Woodson who told me 'your son has to retire,'" the Raiders general manager said to reporters following the draft. "'There's no way he can put that red helmet on his head'.

Still, he said he was "proud of him" and thinks his son will excel under Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's system.

