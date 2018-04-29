UPDATE: Kansas City police find missing man - KCTV5 News

UPDATE: Kansas City police find missing man

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE: Police say he has been found. 

----

ORIGINAL

Kansas City police are looking for a missing man. 

Robert Ruiz, 57, has been missing since 9:45 a.m. on Sunday. 

Ruiz is 5'5" and weighs about 150 pounds. 

He was last seen in the area of 34th Street and Karnes Boulevard in Kansas City. 

He was wearing a white jacket the last time he was seen. 

If you have more information, contact the Kansas City Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136. 

