Desirea Ferris’ family reacts after unidentified remains are found near Harrisonville

This coming Wednesday marks the one year anniversary of Desirea Ferris’ disappearance.

For the past year, her family has desperately searched for answers and leads in the case.

When they found out about the discovery of human remains near Harrisonville on Saturday morning, they made the trip as soon as they could this morning...hoping to find something out.

Jennifer Ferris keeps a magnetic sign on the back of her family's truck asking for answers in the disappearance of her 18-year-old stepdaughter.

“You try not to get your hopes up, because you want it to be over, but as her stepmom, you don't want it to be her,” she said.

If there was any chance Desirea's remains had been found on Friday in Cass County, she wanted to know.

“We had many tips that she's down there, that she's buried in that area,” she said.

On Saturday, it was too soon to find out anything.

“The sheriff told us they can't tell what gender, how long, anything,” she said.

The private investigator helping the family search for Desirea says they won't stop their search.

“They can only release so much information because they don't want to jeopardize the case,” said Spike. “We'll keep following up on leads until we're 100 percent sure if it is her or not.”

“We just want her back home,” Ferris said. “Why can't someone tell us what they've done with her or where she's at?”

Police said it could take weeks to identify the remains.

