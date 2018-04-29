Overland Park police take back more than 1,700 pounds of drugs during nationwide event

On Saturday, the Overland Park Police Department and the DEA gave the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by getting rid of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.

It was National Drug Take Back Day, which consisted of more than 4,400 federal, state, and local counterparts collecting unused, expired, or unwanted prescription drugs across the U.S.

There were eight collection sites in Overland Park and the police department collected 1,745 pounds of drugs by the end of the day.

There have been 18,773 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs taken back at Overland Park drop off locations since October 2011.

“We want these drugs off of the street,” the release said. “We do not ask questions if you are turning in prescription drugs during the Drug Take Back event."

"We had two people turn in substantial boxes of Fentanyl and Oxycontin; both dangerous drugs that can lead to tragedy if abused," they said. "These people were concerned we were going to ask for their names. We do not. Our desire is to collect these drugs and allow the DEA to destroy them so they do not wind up in the wrong hands.”

The Merriam Police Department also shared their totals and said they collected 104.2 pounds of medications.

We helped safely dispose of 104.2lbs of unused and expired medication today for #NationalDrugTakeBackDay ! pic.twitter.com/KMZi3MLUDi — Merriam Police (@MerriamPolice) April 28, 2018

