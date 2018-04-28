Three teenagers injured, one ejected in South Johnson County cra - KCTV5 News

Three teenagers injured, one ejected in South Johnson County crash

By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Three teenagers were injured after a vehicle went into a ditch at 172nd and Pflumm near Heritage Park. 

Police were called at about 9:10 p.m. on a single vehicle accident that ejected one person. 

Johnson County MedAct confirms one person has serious injuries, another person has moderate and a third person has minor injuries. 

KCTV5 is working to gather more information on this incident. 

