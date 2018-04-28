Three teenagers injured, one ejected in South Johnson County crash

Three teenagers were injured after a vehicle went into a ditch at 172nd and Pflumm near Heritage Park.

Police were called at about 9:10 p.m. on a single vehicle accident that ejected one person.

Johnson County MedAct confirms one person has serious injuries, another person has moderate and a third person has minor injuries.

KCTV5 is working to gather more information on this incident.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.