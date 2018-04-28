Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle

A pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle at 31st and Indiana St. in KCMO.

Police were called to the scene at about 8:20 p.m. on an accident involving two vehicles as well as a pedestrian struck. There were multiple people in the vehicles.

One other person from one of the vehicles was transported with minor injuries.

31st St. between College Avenue and Askew Avenue was closed due to the accident.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

