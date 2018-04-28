Suspect in 2015 Kansas City homicide arrested in Minnesota

A man who is a suspect in a 2015 homicide that happened in Kansas City has been arrested in Minnesota.

Lakeith R. Courtney, who is in his late 20s, became a suspect in a shooting that happened in KC and was being sought in Minneapolis in 2016.

On Saturday, KCPD confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody in Minnesota recently.

A hearing may be held there soon.

The homicide Courtney was wanted in connection with happened in November of 2015 on 41st, just west of Prospect.

There, 32-year-old Kevin L. Durham was shot and killed in his car.

Police believed that the suspect knew the victim and that there was some kind of altercation or argument before the shooting.

Durham was known to stop at the gas station at the corner near the shooting every day.

