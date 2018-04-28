Overland Park police find missing woman

(Via the Overland Park Police Department)

Update: Police have found Kay Williams and she is safe.

On Saturday, 58-year-old Kay Williams from Overland Park was reported missing.

She was last seen in the area of W. 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue at about 8 a.m.

People were asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 if they saw her.

