Overland Park police find missing woman - KCTV5 News

Overland Park police find missing woman

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(Via the Overland Park Police Department) (Via the Overland Park Police Department)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Update: Police have found Kay Williams and she is safe. 

On Saturday, 58-year-old Kay Williams from Overland Park was reported missing.

She was last seen in the area of W. 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue at about 8 a.m.

People were asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 if they saw her.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.