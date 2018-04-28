Man charged after attempt to fake drug test leads to father-in-law's death

A scheme to fake a drug test has landed a man in jail, charging him in the death of the person who was trying to sneak in a clean urine sample for him.

Justin Jones is accused of giving his father-in-law methadone so that he could get urine samples with only the allowed amount of the drug, which is used to treat opioid addicts.

Jones was arrested by the police in Baldwin City on Wednesday and promptly bonded out.

A memorial will be held Eric Everts, the man who died.

His fiancée told KCTV5 News that Everts took the methadone willingly, but no one thought it would kill him.

It was Sept. 17 when Everts’ fiancée found him dead inside the trailer they shared in Baldwin City.

She said he took methadone from his son-in-law before, for the same reason, but this was the first time he got a reaction from it and nodded off into his food.

She said she let him sleep it off and that, when she woke up, he was dead.

Police said an autopsy eventually confirmed that the methadone, in combination with the sleep apnea condition he had, contributed to Everts’ death.

It was that autopsy that led the district attorney’s office to charge his son-in-law.

Jones was charged not just with drug distribution, but the much more serious crime of “distribution of a controlled substance causing death.” That is a level one felony, which is the highest level there is.

A doctor not connected to the case said methadone is safe when taken as prescribed, but the dosage takes into account the patient’s tolerance for opioids.

Therefore, she said, its impact on a non-addict with little tolerance could easily be deadly. It also interacts dangerously with other prescription drugs that aren’t opioids.

Additionally, methadone has become controversial as an addiction treatment because it can also become addictive.

KCTV5 News visited Jones’ home to see if he had any response to the charges, but no one answered the door.

He goes to court on May 10.

