Missouri Supreme Court rules woman at center of Greitens case must hand over phone

On Saturday, the Missouri Supreme Court rejected a petition by the woman at the center of Governor Eric Greitens' sex scandal.

The judge denied the “petition for writ of prohibition,” which sought to keep her phone out of the hands of investigators.

Now, with today's ruling, she will have to turn it over as evidence.

Greitens’ trial on the invasion of privacy indictment begins in a little more than two weeks.

