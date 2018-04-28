Missouri Supreme Court rules woman at center of Greitens case mu - KCTV5 News

Missouri Supreme Court rules woman at center of Greitens case must hand over phone

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) File photo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -

On Saturday, the Missouri Supreme Court rejected a petition by the woman at the center of Governor Eric Greitens' sex scandal.

The judge denied the “petition for writ of prohibition,” which sought to keep her phone out of the hands of investigators.

Now, with today's ruling, she will have to turn it over as evidence.

Greitens’ trial on the invasion of privacy indictment begins in a little more than two weeks.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.