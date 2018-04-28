Chiefs select more players on last day of NFL Draft

After loading up on defense on Day 2 of the draft, the Kansas City Chiefs tried to plug remaining holes on both sides of the ball on Saturday beginning with the fourth round.

In the fourth round with the 124th pick overall, the Chiefs selected Armani Watts.

Watts is a safety from Texas A&M.

The #Chiefs have selected Armani Watts from Texas A&M with the 124th pick of the #NFLDraft. More information: https://t.co/jxXxAFfcaB pic.twitter.com/K5tPo73bL6 — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 28, 2018

Armani Watts was named to the AP All-America Third Team last year. Athletic safety with some consistency issues. Started all four years at Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/VT0SezKyQl — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) April 28, 2018

Watts also put on 21 pounds from the Senior Bowl this year to the Aggies’ Pro Day. Presumably the good kind. — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) April 28, 2018

With the 124th pick in the 2018 Draft the Chiefs select Safety Armani Watts from Texas A&M. He had 82 tackles, 4 INTs and 2 FF last season. — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) April 28, 2018

The Chiefs then selected CB Tremon Smith from Central Arkansas with the 196th overall NFL Draft pick.

The #Chiefs have selected CB Tremon Smith from Central Arkansas with the 196th overall #NFLDraft pick. More information: https://t.co/jxXxAFfcaB pic.twitter.com/hi1jrqZn4o — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 28, 2018

??Tremon Smith ran a 4.32 40-yard-dash. ?? — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) April 28, 2018

After trading up with the Patriots, they also picked DT Kahlil McKenzie from Tennessee with a 198th pick.

After trading up with the Patriots, the #Chiefs have selected DT Kahlil McKenzie from Tennessee with the 198th pick overall. More information: https://t.co/jxXxAFfcaB pic.twitter.com/V6XJSgIGAj — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) April 28, 2018

With the 198th pick in the #NFLDraft Chiefs select Khalil McKenzie. A DT out of Tennessee. 72 tackles and 3 sacks in his career. — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) April 28, 2018

Khalil McKenzie is the son of Raiders GM Reggie McKenzie. So, those games get more fun if Khalil turns into something. — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) April 28, 2018

Wow. #Chiefs will convert Khalil McKenzie to offensive line. https://t.co/tDmc4wlRgE — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) April 28, 2018

Chiefs draft a defensive lineman to play offensive line. https://t.co/uyYVz47jYZ — Dani Welniak (@KCTVDani) April 28, 2018

The Chiefs used none of their original picks Friday night, when they moved around to grab a defensive end, defensive tackle and outside linebacker.

Here is more information about who they selected on Friday night:

