Chiefs select more players on last day of NFL Draft - KCTV5 News

CHIEFS

Chiefs select more players on last day of NFL Draft

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
By Tom Martin, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
By Dani Welniak, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
File photo. (KCTV) File photo. (KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

After loading up on defense on Day 2 of the draft, the Kansas City Chiefs tried to plug remaining holes on both sides of the ball on Saturday beginning with the fourth round.

In the fourth round with the 124th pick overall, the Chiefs selected Armani Watts. 

Watts is a safety from Texas A&M. 

The Chiefs then selected CB Tremon Smith from Central Arkansas with the 196th overall NFL Draft pick.

After trading up with the Patriots, they also picked DT Kahlil McKenzie from Tennessee with a 198th pick.

The Chiefs used none of their original picks Friday night, when they moved around to grab a defensive end, defensive tackle and outside linebacker.

Here is more information about who they selected on Friday night: 

Chiefs take Breeland Speaks from Ole Miss with 46th pick

Chiefs take Florida State's Derrick Nnadi with 75th pick in NFL Draft

Chiefs select Dorian O'Daniel from Clemson with 100th pick of NFL Draft

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
<div id="csFooter"> <div class="csFooterCol csFirst"> <img src="http://KCTV.images.worldnow.com/images/8966346_G.png" alt="KCTV 5 News"> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/category/208602/news">News</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/209403/investigations">Investigations</a></li> <li><a href="/category/209404/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="/video">Video</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/weather">Weather</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/214516/stormtrack5">StormTrack5 Doppler</a></li> <li><a href="/category/214521/7-day-forecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="/category/237966/watch-storms-live">Watch Storms Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol"> <h3><a href="/category/73801/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h3> <ul> <li><a href="/category/208603/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="/category/217647/photo-galleries">Photos</a></li> <li><a href="/category/210199/contact-us">About KCTV5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.meredith.com/viewjobopenings">Job Openings</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="csFooterCol csLast"> <h3>Online Public File: <pre style="margin-top: 0;margin-bottom: -5px;"><span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kctv" target="_blank">KCTV</a></span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;"><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/ksmo" target="_blank" >KSMO</a></span></pre></h3> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.kctv5.com/story/14954405/closed-captioning-questions">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li>Children's Programming: <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/kctv/programs-list/" target="_blank">KCTV</a> <a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/ksmo-tv/programs-list/" target="_blank">KSMO</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.kctv5.com/link/750903/fcc-eeo-public-file-report" target="_blank">FCC EEO Public File Report</a></li> <li><a href="/story/19706643/public-file-contact-information">Public File Contact</a></li> </ul> </div> <div id="csFooterBottom"> <a target="_blank" href="http://www.worldnow.com/" class="csLogoWN"><img border="0" alt="Powered by WorldNow" src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/wncorp/logos/worldnow_blue.png"></a> <a target="_blank" href="http://www.cnn.com/" class="csLogoCNN"><img border="0" alt="CNN" src="http://ftpcontent.worldnow.com/meredith/custom/2012/images/cnn.png"></a> <div id="csFooterBottomText"> All content &copy; 2018, <span>KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station)</span> . All Rights Reserved.<br> For more information on this site, please read our <a href="/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy">Privacy Policy</a>, and <a href="/story/18991/this-sites-terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a>, and <a class="adchoice" href="//www.aboutads.info/choices" target="policy">Ad Choices</a>. </div> </div> </div>