UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff's investigating woman's death as homicide

UPDATE 4/30: The Cass County Sheriff's Office says they are now investigating the case of an individual's remains found as a homicide.

The remains were discovered Friday, April 27 in the area of S. Mopac Road between E. 235th Street and E. 239th Street.

Autopsy reports indicate the victim is a female.

The remains were discovered by mushroom hunters.

----------

ORIGINAL STORY

Cass County deputies were searching an area north and east of Harrisonville after mushroom hunters discovered human remains on Friday.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the remains are human. They have not released information on the race, gender, or possible age of the victim.

The sheriff told KCTV5 News that the body had "been there for a while."

Investigators closed S. Mopac Road between 235th and 239th Streets. The sheriff’s office had deputies and recruits conducting a search for more evidence.

Investigators concluded their search and reopened the road around 3:45 p.m.

The investigators are continuing to work with the Jackson County Medical Examiner's Office and local law enforcement agencies to identify the victim.

The authorities said more information will be shared when it is available.

Anyone with information related to this search is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 816-380-5200.

